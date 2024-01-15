Millennials Turn to Online Will Writing Platforms Amid Uncertainties

In the face of life’s uncertainties brought to the fore by the COVID-19 pandemic, millennials and young professionals are displaying a heightened awareness towards legacy planning. A demographic primarily comprised of affluent individuals aged 25 to 45, with young children, is leading this shift. Their focus? To secure their progeny’s future through effective estate planning. At the heart of this planning is a key instrument – a Will. A document that allows parents to provide for their children financially, but more importantly, to clearly articulate their wishes regarding their children’s care and upbringing.

The Rise of Online Will Writing Platforms

The surge in proactive financial planning has seen a growing trend towards the use of online Will writing platforms, such as AasaanWill. These platforms offer a convenient and structured way for individuals to document their desires in a manner that can be legally enforced. The ease of access and usability of these platforms have made them a popular choice among this demographic.

Reflecting Broader Trends

This shift is a reflection of a broader trend that has emerged in the wake of the pandemic—an understanding of the importance of preparing for potential future uncertainties. By establishing a clear, legal directive for the distribution of one’s estate, individuals can ensure that their wishes are respected, even in their absence.

Market Growth and Future Prospects

The global online legal services platform market, where platforms like AasaanWill exist, is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Convenience, cost-effectiveness, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based technology are key trends driving this growth. With North America leading the market and APAC and Europe following closely, the future of online legal services seems promising.