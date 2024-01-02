Millennials Show Strong Preference for Bond ETFs, Experts Raise Concerns

In a revealing turn of events, a recent survey by Charles Schwab indicates that millennials, those born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s, are displaying a strong affinity towards bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs), diverging significantly from older generations. The study shows that millennials, on average, assign 45% of their investment portfolios to fixed income, markedly higher than the 37% and 31% allocations by Generation X and baby boomers, respectively.

Millennials’ Investment Strategy

Adding to this trend, the survey reveals that 51% of millennials intend to increase their investment in fixed income ETFs within the next year. This intention outstrips the interest shown by 45% of Gen X and 40% of boomers. This conservative investment approach adopted by millennials has sparked concern among financial experts as it does not align with the longer investment time horizon typically associated with younger investors.

Financial Experts’ View

Ted Jenkin, a certified financial planner and CEO of oXYGen Financial, advocates that millennials should embrace more risk by investing more heavily in stocks. He argues that stocks have historically outperformed bonds over extended periods. Jenkin suggests the application of the Rule of 120, a principle that recommends subtracting one’s age from 120 to estimate an appropriate stock allocation.

Factors Behind Conservative Investment

Several factors appear to be influencing millennials’ conservative investment behavior. These include emotional responses to past financial crises, a strong aversion to loss, and the allure of current high-interest rates, which make bonds and cash more attractive. However, experts warn that this conservative strategy could lead to missed opportunities for higher retirement income. They point out that bonds, over time, typically yield lower returns than stocks.

Meanwhile, a Motley Fool survey from 2022 shows contrasting investment habits of younger generations. The survey reveals that 54% of Gen Z investors and 60% of millennial investors hold cryptocurrency in their portfolios. The recent launch of the first-ever spot Bitcoin ETF for the U.S. market is expected to bring crypto more mainstream, appealing to those who have never before considered it. The emergence of new digital assets, such as Bitcoin Ordinals, and the long-term trend of asset tokenization, could represent a $10 trillion market opportunity.