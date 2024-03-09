Millennials Set to Inherit $90 Trillion, Becoming Richest Generation, Knight Frank Reports

A monumental shift in wealth over the coming years will position millennials as the wealthiest generation in history, according to a recent report from Knight Frank. The firm's annual Wealth Report, soon to be released in detail, points to a significant transfer of assets from the silent generation and baby boomers to those born between 1981 and 1996, totaling an estimated $90 trillion in the United States alone. This transfer, occurring amidst challenging economic conditions for many millennials, marks a pivotal moment in generational wealth dynamics.

The Knight Frank Wealth Report illuminates the scale and impact of the upcoming generational wealth transfer. With baby boomers and the silent generation preparing to pass down property- and equity-rich portfolios, millennials stand on the cusp of a financial windfall unmatched in history. This transfer is particularly noteworthy given the economic hurdles millennials face, including high housing costs, inflation, and student debt, which have hindered their ability to amass wealth independently.

Changing Investment Priorities

Liam Bailey, Knight Frank's global head of research, highlights the 'seismic changes' in how these assets will be utilized by millennials. A significant focus is on climate change, with the report revealing stark differences in investment priorities between generations.

According to the report, a vast majority of millennials are committed to reducing their carbon footprints, contrasting with less environmentally conscious investment trends observed among baby boomers. This generational shift in priorities underscores the evolving landscape of global investment and the increasing importance of sustainability.