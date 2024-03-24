Millennials Set to Inherit $90 Trillion, Becoming Richest Generation: Knight Frank Report

A massive wealth transfer poised to occur over the next two decades will likely crown millennials as 'the richest generation in history,' according to a recent report by global real estate consultancy Knight Frank. This significant financial shift is expected as baby boomers and the silent generation pass down property- and equity-rich assets to those born between 1981 and 1996. In the U.S. alone, this transition involves an estimated $90 trillion, marking a historic wealth handover.

Background and Timing

The annual Wealth Report by Knight Frank delves into global trends in property and economics, shedding light on a forthcoming generational wealth transfer. With the silent generation and baby boomers at the helm of substantial assets, their eventual passing is set to initiate a significant shift in wealth to the millennial cohort. This transition comes at a critical time when younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, face economic hurdles, including high rents, inflation, and student debt, which have impeded their ability to invest, purchase homes, or save effectively.

Generational Investment Priorities

Amid these economic challenges, the report also highlights a clear divergence in investment priorities between generations. Climate change emerges as a focal point, with a significant majority of millennials prioritizing efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. This contrasts with the baby boomer generation, where a smaller percentage have shown a commitment to minimizing their environmental impact. Such differences underscore the evolving nature of investment and consumption patterns across generations.

Implications for the Future

The impending wealth transfer not only signifies a shift in financial power but also heralds changes in societal values and priorities. As millennials stand on the verge of becoming the wealthiest generation, their investment choices, particularly those emphasizing sustainability and environmental consciousness, could steer global economic and policy directions. This transition underscores the importance of preparing younger generations for wealth management, emphasizing the need for discussions on inheritance planning and financial literacy.