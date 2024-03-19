Millennials on Track to Become Richest Generation, Knight Frank Reports Massive Wealth Transfer

A gigantic wealth transfer over roughly the next decade will likely make millennials "the richest generation in history," according to a report from global real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

The annual Wealth Report, which will be released publicly in its detailed format next week, examines the latest trends in property and economics across the globe. It found that, over the next 20 years, the so-called silent generation and baby boomers will "hand over the reins" to those born from 1981 to 1996 when they pass on their property- and equity-rich assets. In the U.S. alone, Knight Frank said the shift would see $90 trillion of assets move between generations, "making affluent millennials the richest generation in history."

Millennials and Financial Milestones

It comes at a time when research has shown that many millennials and Gen Z adults are having a tough time hitting the same milestones as those from previous generations — let alone finding room in their budgets to invest. Soaring rents, rising inflation, and student debt have contributed to millennials' struggles to purchase their own homes or build up their savings. For several years, however, these conditions have fueled a narrative that millennials are lazy, avocado toast consumers who waste money on expensive coffee.

Shifting Investment Priorities

Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank, said the wealth transfer is taking place amid "seismic changes" in how the assets are put to use. Climate change, for example, is one area where there are clear generational differences in investment priorities. "Millennials appear to have got the message when it comes to cutting consumption – 80% of male and 79% of female respondents say they are trying to shrink their carbon footprints," Bailey said. In contrast, just 59% of male boomers were found to be trying to reduce their impact, significantly below their female peers, at 67%.

Impact on Future Generations

As the wealth transfer unfolds, millennials are poised to redefine investment landscapes, prioritizing sustainability and responsible spending more than previous generations. The shift in wealth could also empower millennials to overcome the financial hurdles that have plagued their early adulthood, potentially reshaping the economy and housing market in the process. This monumental shift not only underscores the changing dynamics of wealth but also highlights the evolving attitudes towards money, investment, and the importance of environmental stewardship among younger generations.