Milestone Environmental Services Appoints Josh King as New CFO, Successor to Frank W. Schageman

Milestone Environmental Services, a distinguished player in the environmental services and carbon management industry, welcomes Josh King as its new Chief Financial Officer, starting January 18, 2024. King takes the reins from Frank W. Schageman, who will retire following a transitional period concluding at the end of March 2024.

A Tale of Corporate Growth and Executive Transitions

Josh King, previously serving as CFO at Layne Water Midstream, brings a wealth of experience in financial management and corporate development. His tenure at Layne Water Midstream saw significant acquisitions and projects, propelling the company to the forefront of water infrastructure providers in the Permian Basin.

From Water Management to Environmental Stewardship

King's expertise is expected to greatly benefit Milestone Environmental Services as the company embarks on its next phase of growth. The firm, known for its energy waste management services, has expanded its portfolio to include environmental services solutions for carbon capture and industrial waste management.

The Legacy of a Departing Leader

Frank W. Schageman, who has been with Milestone since its founding in 2014, leaves an indelible mark on the company's trajectory. His leadership played a crucial role in shaping Milestone into a leading provider of energy waste management services and beyond.

Gabriel Rio, President and CEO of Milestone, expressed excitement about Josh King joining the leadership team. He highlighted King's business acumen and growth mindset as invaluable assets in steering the company towards continued success.

In a world where environmental responsibility and sustainability are increasingly paramount, Milestone Environmental Services' commitment to growth and adaptation is a testament to its forward-thinking approach. As Josh King steps into his new role, the company looks poised to navigate the evolving landscape of environmental services and carbon management with confidence and purpose.

