Middleby Corp. Stock Analysis: A Look at Performance and Future Outlook

On January 12, 2024, the stock market experienced a slight ripple as Middleby Corp., a significant player in the Industrials Sector and the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry, opened with a minor decrease in its stock price. The company's stock opened at a value of $142.57, marking a 1.17% dip from the previous trading session. However, the stock exhibited a dynamic trajectory throughout the day, hitting a high of $143.30 and a low of $139.55, before drawing the curtains at $141.39.

Middleby Corp.'s Growth Metrics

Over the past half-decade, Middleby Corp. has been on a steady growth path. The company has seen an increase in its revenue by 11.75%, and its average annual earnings per share growth was recorded at 4.30%. With a robust workforce of 11,268 employees, the company boasts strong profitability metrics, including a gross margin of 34.94%, an operating margin of 16.22%, and a pretax margin of 14.00%.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

The company's insider ownership stands at 1.34%, while institutional ownership is substantially high at 99.14%. The recent insider transactions include a sale executed by a director of the company and a sale made by the Chief Technology Officer.

Quarterly Performance and Outlook

For the latest quarter reported on September 29, 2023, Middleby Corp. posted an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35, slightly surpassing the estimated $2.31. The company's net margin was reported at 10.83%, with a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts project an EPS of $2.26 for the current fiscal year and a long-term growth projection of 8.20% over the next five years.

Indicators and Future Expectations

Middleby Corp.'s stock performance indicators show a quick ratio of 1.09 and a price to sales ratio of 1.84 for the trailing twelve months. The price to free cash flow stands at 16.79. The company's diluted EPS is $8.44, with expectations to reach $2.48 in the next quarter and $10.18 in one year. The average volume over the last five days has been lower than the previous year, and stock volatility has decreased in recent days. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and 53,603K shares outstanding, with annual sales of 4,033 million and an annual income of 436,570K.