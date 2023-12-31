en English
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Shipping: New Zealand Among Affected Economies

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
The conflict in the Middle East, particularly involving Israel, Hamas, and the Iran-backed Houthis, is causing significant disruptions to global shipping routes, impacting commerce and economies worldwide. The situation has escalated to a level where nearly 20 percent of the global container fleet is avoiding the Red Sea route due to security threats, despite the presence of a western-led naval task force to secure shipping lines. This conflict, with its deep-seated political and religious roots, is resonating far beyond its geographical confines, affecting businesses and consumers as far away as New Zealand.

The Houthis and the Red Sea Crisis

The Houthis, originating from Yemen, have been launching attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, leading to an unprecedented increase in shipping costs. Using missiles and raids, these rebels have targeted numerous vessels, causing significant disruptions in the global supply chain. The US Treasury has taken action, imposing sanctions on entities in Turkey and Yemen aimed at curbing the financial support provided to the Houthi rebels. However, the Houthis, backed by Iran, remain defiant, stating that their attacks will continue until Israel lifts its siege of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Response and the Gaza Conflict

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have escalated their operations in Gaza, leading to numerous casualties. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the longest campaign in the history of Arab-Israeli conflicts, with the death toll in Gaza exceeding 20,000, including 7,000 armed Hamas members. This, in turn, has led to significant disruptions in global shipping, with major shipping companies rerouting their vessels around Africa, causing a sharp drop in Red Sea traffic.

Repercussions on New Zealand

The global shift in shipping routes due to the Middle East conflict is having a tangible impact on distant economies, such as New Zealand. With the increased costs and delays for imported goods, businesses and consumers in New Zealand are feeling the pinch. Retail New Zealand has voiced concerns over the challenges faced by local retailers, who have had a tough year in 2023. The predicament could affect a wide range of goods due to New Zealand’s economic environment. As the conflict continues to escalate, the global community watches with bated breath, aware that the ramifications of this crisis are far-reaching and potentially long-lasting.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

