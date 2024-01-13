Middle-Class Americans Seek Insights into Wealth Accumulation Amidst Political and Social Turbulence

With the U.S. Congress in turmoil and the Israel-Hamas conflict in its nascent stage, a new survey from the investing app Stash finds middle-class Americans’ primary concern to be understanding how the wealthy accumulate riches. Amidst the political and social tumult, financial considerations remain paramount for the middle class, earning between two-thirds and twice the median American household income of $74,580, as per Pew Research Center’s definition.

Income Sources Divide the Wealthy and the Middle Class

Analysis from the Brookings Institution reveals a significant divide in income sources between the top 0.1% of U.S. households and the bottom 80%. The wealthiest individuals, it appears, earn less than a quarter of their income through wages and retirement, with the majority coming from investments. In contrast, the bottom 80% rely predominantly on wages and retirement for income. These investment earnings often enjoy a more favorable tax treatment, highlighting a stark disparity in the economic landscape.

Impact of Taxes on Income

Sheneya Wilson, a certified public accountant, underscores the significance of diversifying income sources for better tax benefits. While the regular income tax rates can reach up to 37% for 2023, long-term capital gains taxes, applicable to assets held for longer than a year, are limited to 20%. This tax advantage has driven the wealthy to focus more on investments as a primary income source.

The Role of Equity Markets in Wealth Creation

Stash CEO Liza Landsman suggests that access to equity markets has been a vital wealth creation mechanism in the U.S for several decades. She advises starting to invest early, even with small, consistent contributions, as a path to substantial financial growth over time. She emphasizes that there is no shortcut to economic security, an essential understanding for middle-class Americans.

A parallel poll by Edward Jones and Morning Consult echoes these findings. Nearly half of Americans do not feel financially stable, and 29% have less than $500 in emergency savings. Rising inflation and the cost of necessities like housing and groceries further hamper consumers’ ability to save. These conditions underscore the importance of seeking financial advice to improve financial wellness and stability.