Mid-America Apartment Communities Director Displays Confidence with Considerable Stock Purchases

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's director, William Reid Sanders, has demonstrated significant insider activity, making considerable purchases of the company's stock in the past six months. Sanders' recent investments in MAA reached a whopping $399.4K, executed in two separate transactions. These stock acquisitions were made at an average cost of $124.82 per share.

MAA Stock at a Bargain

On a recent Wednesday, the shares of MAA were trading at a price even lower than Sanders' average purchase price. The stock fell to as low as $123.77, giving potential investors an opportunity to buy at a bargain. By the end of the trading day, the shares closed at $124.64, marking a slight drop of approximately 0.8%.

Performance Overview of MAA Shares

An overview of MAA's performance over the year, in relation to its 200-day moving average, reveals a 52-week range fluctuating between a low of $115.56 and a high of $176.36. This volatility indicates the dynamic nature of the stock's performance within the market.

Dividend Yield and Ex-Date

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc pays an annualized dividend of $5.88 per share. The dividend is distributed quarterly and yields approximately 4.7%. The most recent ex-date for the dividend was January 11, 2024.

It's important to note that this display of confidence from the company's director might catch the attention of other investors. However, the information provided does not reflect the views of Nasdaq, Inc. and should be considered as the author's perspective.