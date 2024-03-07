MicroVest Launches Impact Framework, Revolutionizing Microfinance Investment Standards

BETHESDA, Md.--MicroVest Capital Management, a leader in U.S.-based microfinance investing, unveiled its groundbreaking Impact Framework: The Pyramid of Intentionality (PI) today. This initiative is set to redefine how impact management is practiced within its portfolios and beyond, aligning with top industry benchmarks for assessing, managing, and measuring investment impacts. MicroVest, known for its significant contributions to financial inclusion in emerging markets, marks this launch as a pivotal step in its 20-year journey of facilitating economic opportunities for underserved micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Revolutionizing Impact Management

The Pyramid of Intentionality is at the heart of MicroVest's new approach to impact management. Leela Vosko, MicroVest's Director of Impact, emphasized the evolution of the firm's impact management processes. This evolution aims to enhance the assessment of impact performance across its investments, focusing on sustainability goals at both the firm and beneficiary levels. The Framework Guide, released alongside the PI, offers insights into its design and development, ensuring a transparent and standardized method for evaluating impact.

Strategic Growth and Vision

MicroVest's unveiling of the PI aligns with its 20th anniversary and three years post its acquisition by global development entity DAI. As part of DAI Capital's asset management division, MicroVest is at the forefront of mobilizing private capital to address global development challenges. CEO Michael Apel outlined the Framework's role in unifying and standardizing impact evaluations, which is crucial for efficient and impactful capital deployment in the coming decade.

Commitment to Financial Inclusion

Since its inception in 2003, MicroVest has disbursed over US$1.6 billion across more than 200 financial institutions in 60 countries, demonstrating its commitment to creating economic opportunities and promoting financial inclusion. As a Certified B Corporation and a registered investment adviser, MicroVest continues to lead by example in the microfinance investment sector, leveraging its partnership with DAI Capital to drive meaningful change in frontier and emerging markets.

As MicroVest embarks on this new chapter with its Pyramid of Intentionality, it sets a new benchmark for impact management in the microfinance industry. This initiative not only underscores the firm's dedication to financial inclusion and economic development but also showcases a scalable model for responsible investment practices worldwide. The Framework's launch signifies a significant step forward in the pursuit of sustainable development goals, promising a more inclusive and prosperous future for underserved communities globally.