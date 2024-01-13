Microsoft Surpasses Apple: A New Era Driven by AI

Microsoft Corp has outpaced Apple Inc, rising to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. This notable shift was fueled by growing concerns over the demand for smartphones, which have impacted Apple’s stock performance. The turning of the tide came as Microsoft’s market cap hit $2.89 trillion, surpassing Apple’s $2.87 trillion. Analysts attribute Microsoft’s success to the burgeoning revolution in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has evidently sparked investor interest and driven the company’s share price.

The AI Revolution and Microsoft’s Rise

Microsoft’s impressive 1.6% increase in shares reflects the company’s robust growth and its potential benefits from generative AI. In contrast, Apple experienced a 0.9% decline, largely due to concerns surrounding the sales of iPhones and the performance of their services business. Wall Street maintains a more optimistic outlook towards Microsoft, with almost 90% of brokerages recommending the purchase of Microsoft stock. Meanwhile, Apple’s ratings are less favorable, with two ‘sell’ ratings and only two-thirds of analysts rating it as a ‘buy’.

Cloud Computing and AI: Driving Investor Confidence

Microsoft’s strategic focus on cloud computing and AI has significantly boosted investor confidence. This is evidenced by the 1% surge in Microsoft’s stock price, while Apple witnessed a modest 0.2% uptick. Over the past six months, Microsoft’s shares have risen by 15%, significantly outpacing Apple’s 2% dip. Research firm Hedgeye has projected minimal growth for Apple. In contrast, Microsoft’s gains underscore the market’s optimism regarding its ongoing ventures in emerging technologies.

Apple’s Challenges and Microsoft’s Triumph

Apple faces daunting challenges in maintaining its innovative edge. Slowing iPhone sales and a shift towards selling more apps and services on existing devices have put the company on the back foot. Apple’s absence from the conversation around generative AI, despite testing large language models and discussing acquisitions to train AI systems, has further widened the gap with Microsoft. The latter’s investments in generative AI, particularly through OpenAI, have significantly contributed to its growth, especially in the cloud computing sector. Meanwhile, Apple’s focus has been on releasing an augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro.