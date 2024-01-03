Microequities Asset Management: Outpacing the Market Amid Underlying Warning Signs

Microequities Asset Management Group has managed to outshine the market average over the past half-decade, with its share price soaring by a significant 43% compared to the market’s 31%. This remarkable performance has drawn the spotlight onto the company’s fundamentals, provoking a detailed analysis to ascertain whether these fundamentals are driving the long-term growth.

EPS Growth Versus Share Price Increase

Despite the impressive rise in the share price, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have seen a rather modest compound growth of just 1.5% per annum. This pace is markedly slower than the increase in the share price, suggesting that the market’s perception of the business has undergone a positive transformation.

Total Shareholder Return Surpasses Share Price Return

When the total shareholder return (TSR) – a measure that includes dividends – is taken into consideration, the company’s performance becomes even more striking. The TSR over the past five years stood at an impressive 99%, clearly outperforming the share price return alone.

Recent Divergence from Market Gains

However, the past year has not been as rosy for Microequities Asset Management Group’s shareholders. While the market gained 15%, the company’s shareholders experienced an unfortunate 13% loss, even after accounting for dividends. This divergence from the market’s gains underscores the need to scrutinize the company’s long-term growth metrics with a finer lens.

Warning Signs Warrant Further Analysis

Further investigation is also necessitated by the existence of potential warning signs that could adversely affect the company’s future performance. Such an analysis should take into account a broad spectrum of market conditions and other vital factors that could sway the stock’s value.