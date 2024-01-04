en English
Business

MGM Resorts International Stocks Soar in Early 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
In an impressive start to 2024, MGM Resorts International, a noteworthy player in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a significant rise in its stock price on January 2nd. Opening at $44.29 and closing at $44.68, the stock price fluctuated between $44.16 and $45.9059 throughout the trading day. Over the past year, the stock price has ranged from $32.62 to $51.35, reflecting the dynamism and volatility of the financial markets.

A Closer Look at the Figures

Boasting a workforce of 46,000, MGM Resorts International has enjoyed a five-year sales growth of 18.20%, with an average annual earnings per share growth of a whopping 184.41%. The company’s financial health is further indicated by its gross margin of 22.80%, an operating margin of -13.07%, and a pretax margin of 6.88%. With outstanding shares totaling 379.09 million and a float of 274.32 million, the company’s insider ownership stands at 19.69%, while institutional ownership is at a robust 68.89%.

Insider Transactions and Earnings Report

Recent insider transactions include a sale of 30,000 shares by the Chief Operating Officer and 10,000 shares by the Chief Legal Admin Officer and Secretary. For the last quarter, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64, surpassing the consensus forecast by $0.15, and achieved a net margin of 10.98% with a return on equity of 26.44%. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.61 for the current fiscal year and a significant increase to around 184.41% per share for the next fiscal year.

Financial Ratios and Stock Volatility

MGM Resorts International has a quick ratio of 1.73, a price to sales ratio of 1.01, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 10.40. The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is 2.93, with projections of reaching 0.69 in the next quarter and 2.39 in one year. The stock has shown volatility, with a historical volatility of 30.08% in the past 14 days, compared to 32.75% in the past 100 days. The 50-day Moving Average is $40.13, and the 200-day Moving Average is $42.07.

The Larger Picture

With market capitalization at $15.54 billion, sales totaling 13,127 M, and income totaling 1,473 M, MGM Resorts International is a formidable player in the Consumer Cyclical sector. The company made a profit of 3,973 M in the latest quarter and 161,120 K in sales in the previous quarter. As we move into 2024, the financial performance of MGM Resorts International will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike.

Business Finance United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

