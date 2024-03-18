MFSA Alerts Public to Four Unlicensed Entities Falsely Claiming Financial Services

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) on Monday took a decisive step to protect consumers by issuing a stark warning about four entities falsely purporting to offer licensed financial services in Malta. Highlighted entities include Libra, ZBXChange, Investoscope or Investoscope Mining, and Expert Advance Trade Ltd, each employing deceptive practices to appear legitimate and authorized under Maltese law.

Cloning and Deception: A Rising Concern

Among the warned entities, ZBXChange stands out for its deceptive internet presence, cloning the website of a legitimate MFSA-licensed company, Zillion Bits Ltd, to mislead the public. This tactic of creating clone websites poses a significant risk to unsuspecting consumers, potentially leading to financial losses. The MFSA's alert underscores the importance of vigilance and thorough research before engaging in any financial transactions online.

Unlicensed and Unregulated Operations

Libra, exploiting AI technology for promotional gains, and Investoscope or Investoscope Mining, falsely claiming MFSA authorization, are examples of how unlicensed entities can create a veneer of legitimacy. The MFSA's findings reveal that these entities are not registered in Malta, nor do they hold the necessary licenses to provide financial services, posing a high risk of loss to individuals engaging with them.

MFSA's Call to Action

The MFSA's proactive warning is part of a broader effort to safeguard the Maltese financial ecosystem from fraudulent entities. By publicizing these unlicensed operations, the authority aims to educate the public on the risks associated with unauthorized financial transactions and encourages individuals to verify the legitimacy of any entity claiming to provide financial services in Malta. This initiative reflects the MFSA's commitment to maintaining the integrity and security of Malta's financial services sector.

The recent actions by the MFSA highlight the ongoing challenges in regulating the digital financial space and the importance of public awareness in combating financial fraud. As the landscape of financial services continues to evolve, the role of regulatory authorities in protecting consumers becomes increasingly critical. The MFSA's alert serves not only as a warning but also as a reminder of the need for constant vigilance in the face of sophisticated financial scams.