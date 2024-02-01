MFS Investment Management Announces Monthly Distributions for Closed-End Funds

In a recent announcement, global investment manager MFS Investment Management (MFS) revealed the monthly distributions for several of its closed-end funds, with key dates set for February 2024. The scheme includes declaration, ex-dividend, record, and payable dates. Crucially, MFS operates a managed distribution plan, which could involve distributing long-term capital gains and/or return of capital, provided there isn't sufficient investment income.

Managed Distribution Plan and Its Implications

The fund's overall performance should not be deduced from the distribution amounts or the managed distribution plan's terms. The plan is subject to the Board's oversight, with powers to amend or terminate it at will. Such changes could impact the fund's share market price. Each distribution not entirely made up of net investment income will be followed by a detailed notice to shareholders, explaining the distribution's composition.

Tax Reporting and Return of Capital

However, this notice is not meant for tax reporting. The actual figures for tax purposes will depend on the fund's full fiscal year performance and current tax regulations. A Form 1099-DIV will be given to shareholders for federal income tax reporting. Notably, distributions may sometimes exceed net income and realized capital gains, which can result in a return of capital. This return of capital could affect the fund's total assets, its expense ratio, and may require the sale of securities at less-than-ideal times.

Advice for Shareholders and Company's Profile

Shareholders who wish to modify their accounts should reach out to their financial advisor, brokerage, or Computershare if shares are registered with the transfer agent. Founded in 1924 and recognized as the creator of the first US open-end mutual fund, MFS is a global investment manager with a whopping $598.6 billion in managed assets as of the end of 2023. The company is committed to long-term value creation, responsible capital allocation, and promotes a culture of collaboration and diverse thinking in its investment approach.