en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MFIC and FG Announce Pricing of New Exchange-Traded Notes

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
MFIC and FG Announce Pricing of New Exchange-Traded Notes

Midcap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) and F&G Annuities & Life (FG) have announced the pricing of their new exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The offerings from both companies are set to provide new investment opportunities for fixed-income investors in the market.

MFIC’s New ETNs

MFIC has priced $75 million worth of ETNs that will mature in 2028. These notes come with an 8% fixed coupon and a BBB- credit rating from Kroll. Trading under the symbol MFICL on Nasdaq, these notes may be redeemed starting December 15, 2025. The funds raised from this offering will be used for repaying outstanding debt and making new investments.

FG’s ETN Offering

FG, on the other hand, has offered $345 million worth of ETNs due in 2053. These notes feature a 7.95% fixed coupon and have been rated BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. These notes trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FGM and can be redeemed early starting December 15, 2028. A notable aspect of FG’s notes is their perfect score of 10 out of 10 on the CDx3 Compliance scale.

Performance of CDx3-Compliant Preferred Stocks and ETNs

In 2023, CDx3-compliant preferred stocks and ETNs traded below the par value of $25 as a group. The CDx3 Notification Service, which provides updates on new and past preferred stock and ETN offerings, is a valuable resource for investors interested in these securities. It gives them insights into investment opportunities in the current marketplace.

Investors can also benefit from tracking par crosses, instances where previously issued securities become available below their initial offering prices. For example, BC-B, a CDx3-compliant security, recently traded below par. This shows the potential for investors to find valuable investment opportunities among CDx3-compliant securities trading below par.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mackie's of Scotland Sees Sweet Success with a 15% Increase in Turnover

By Nitish Verma

January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'

By BNN Correspondents

Birmingham Airport Witnesses Resurgence in Corporate Travel, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels

By BNN Correspondents

The Rising IT Channel Business in India: A Look into CRN India's Partn ...
@Business · 34 seconds
The Rising IT Channel Business in India: A Look into CRN India's Partn ...
heart comment 0
CRN India and Model N Championing the Growth of IT Channel Business

By Rafia Tasleem

CRN India and Model N Championing the Growth of IT Channel Business
Epiroc AB to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 24

By Waqas Arain

Epiroc AB to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 24
Capara Holding Embarks on Global Expansion with New Production Cooperation in Turkey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Capara Holding Embarks on Global Expansion with New Production Cooperation in Turkey
Apple Suppliers Experience Stock Decline Amid Barclays Downgrade

By Salman Akhtar

Apple Suppliers Experience Stock Decline Amid Barclays Downgrade
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Minister Criticizes US Over Gaza Exodus Proposal
8 seconds
Israeli Minister Criticizes US Over Gaza Exodus Proposal
Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'
33 seconds
Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'
Trends in Pediatric Neuroblastoma and Brain Tumors in Japan
35 seconds
Trends in Pediatric Neuroblastoma and Brain Tumors in Japan
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
1 min
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
1 min
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
1 min
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
1 min
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
3 mins
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
4 mins
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
30 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
34 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app