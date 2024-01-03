MFIC and FG Announce Pricing of New Exchange-Traded Notes

Midcap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) and F&G Annuities & Life (FG) have announced the pricing of their new exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The offerings from both companies are set to provide new investment opportunities for fixed-income investors in the market.

MFIC’s New ETNs

MFIC has priced $75 million worth of ETNs that will mature in 2028. These notes come with an 8% fixed coupon and a BBB- credit rating from Kroll. Trading under the symbol MFICL on Nasdaq, these notes may be redeemed starting December 15, 2025. The funds raised from this offering will be used for repaying outstanding debt and making new investments.

FG’s ETN Offering

FG, on the other hand, has offered $345 million worth of ETNs due in 2053. These notes feature a 7.95% fixed coupon and have been rated BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. These notes trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FGM and can be redeemed early starting December 15, 2028. A notable aspect of FG’s notes is their perfect score of 10 out of 10 on the CDx3 Compliance scale.

Performance of CDx3-Compliant Preferred Stocks and ETNs

In 2023, CDx3-compliant preferred stocks and ETNs traded below the par value of $25 as a group. The CDx3 Notification Service, which provides updates on new and past preferred stock and ETN offerings, is a valuable resource for investors interested in these securities. It gives them insights into investment opportunities in the current marketplace.

Investors can also benefit from tracking par crosses, instances where previously issued securities become available below their initial offering prices. For example, BC-B, a CDx3-compliant security, recently traded below par. This shows the potential for investors to find valuable investment opportunities among CDx3-compliant securities trading below par.