Mexico’s Securities Market Reform: A Catalyst for SMEs and Financial Dynamism

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Mexico’s Securities Market Reform: A Catalyst for SMEs and Financial Dynamism

Recent amendments to Mexico’s Securities Market Law mark a significant stride towards redefining the country’s financial landscape. As reported by Moody’s Investors Service, these reforms are poised to spur growth among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and catalyze a shift in banks’ risk appetite.

Revamping the Financial Framework

Implemented by the Mexican Government, these changes aim to transform Mexico into a formidable financial hub. The reform is set to fuel competition and market dynamism by simplifying access to financing and facilitating market entry through more accessible public offerings. Medium-sized companies, in particular, stand to benefit substantially from this overhaul.

Gabriel Yorio, the Undersecretary of the Treasury, noted that the reform would engender more competition and seamless financing. Moody’s further highlighted that the new regulations would empower SMEs and brokerage firms to expedite issuing processes, curtail costs, and lower entry barriers, thereby bolstering transparency and corporate governance.

Unleashing New Opportunities

Investors are set to benefit from new high-yield instruments, increasing the allure of Mexico’s financial markets. Moody’s anticipates a surge in activity at the country’s two main stock exchanges, the BMV and the BIVA.

Despite a relatively low number of issuers (138) listed on the BMV currently, Moody’s projects the reform could potentially double this figure. Over 100 SMEs now qualify to make their foray into the capital markets under the revamped system.

Comparative Analysis

With over 4 million SMEs, Mexico still sees them representing a modest proportion of the bank’s credit portfolio (6.6%) and an even smaller part of the GDP (2.3%). This presents a stark contrast to countries like Brazil, where SME financing contributes to 10% of the GDP. This discrepancy underscores the significant potential for growth in Mexico’s SME sector, further amplified by the recent reform.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

