Finance

Mexico Town Meeting Approves $359,320 Expenditure for Municipal Needs

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Mexico Town Meeting Approves $359,320 Expenditure for Municipal Needs

In a recent special town meeting, the residents of Mexico approved a significant expenditure of $359,320 for various municipal needs. This decision follows a series of needs within the community, including the requirement of new trucks and equipment for the Fire and Highway departments, repairs to a fire station damaged by a flood, the codification of town ordinances, and the removal and demolition of a property due to asbestos contamination.

Allocation of Funds

The majority of the funds, amounting to $200,000, will be used to purchase two new trucks for the fire and highway services. An additional $100,000 has been earmarked for the repair and restoration of the flood-damaged fire station. The town has also decided to allocate up to $15,000 towards the codification of town ordinances while $44,320 is set aside for the vital task of asbestos removal and demolition at a property on 140 Granite St.

Financing the Expenditure

The town plans to finance these expenses by tapping into its $1.5 million surplus. The town officials have stressed the importance of maintaining and upgrading the infrastructure to continue providing essential services. They have credited the surplus to responsible departmental spending and a significant change in the accounting system.

Damage and Hope

Fire Chief Mat Theriault has revealed that the fire station sustained approximately $250,000 in damage due to the flood on December 18. However, there is hope for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to alleviate some of the financial burden. In a surprising turn of events, a proposal for an electronic message board for the selectmen was voted down.

Impact on Taxes

The town’s Select Board has successfully maintained the same property tax rate for the past five years. As part of the town’s financial strategy, an additional $200,000 from the surplus will be used to offset the tax impact for the 2024-25 municipal budget, ensuring that the residents are not burdened with additional fiscal responsibilities.

Finance
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

