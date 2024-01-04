en English
Mexico Executes Historic $7.5 Billion Debt Placement Amid Election Year

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
In a historic move, Mexico’s Finance Ministry has orchestrated its largest ever debt placement on international markets, issuing a massive $7.5 billion in sovereign bonds. This colossal financial maneuver is a part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s strategy to bolster government debt, thereby financing increased expenditure during a crucial election year.

Mexico Emerges as Largest BBB-Rated Sovereign Issuer

In the wake of this financial gambit, Mexico has claimed the title of the largest sovereign issuer with a BBB rating, which is the lowest investment grade ascribed by prominent credit risk agencies. This rating is shared with countries like Indonesia, Hungary, and Italy. The bond issuance witnessed nearly thrice the demand for the amount offered, reflecting robust investor interest.

Favorable Financial Conditions Achieved

The Mexican Finance Ministry reported that the financial conditions achieved through this issuance were favorable, resulting in lower financial costs compared to earlier months. The issuance comprised three segments: a five-year bond at a 5.07% rate, a 12-year bond at a 6.09% rate, and a 30-year bond at a 6.45% yield rate. The bonds attracted lower rates for the 5-year and 12-year bonds compared to previous issuances, while the 30-year bond’s yield was slightly higher.

Implications for Future Debt Issuances

The ministry stated that the transaction not only enhances the liquidity and efficiency of Mexico’s dollar bond yield curve but also sets a positive precedent for future issuances by Mexican public and private sector entities. However, amid the landmark move, there are cautionary voices warning of potential deterioration in public finances and possible issues with future credit ratings.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

