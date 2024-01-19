Metrobank Unveils New Mobile Banking App with Smart, Simple, and Secure Features

Metrobank, one of the leading financial institutions, has unveiled its latest innovation, a mobile banking application designed to revolutionize the way clients perform banking transactions. The new app emphasizes smart, simple, and secure banking, offering a myriad of features aimed at enhancing user convenience and safety.

Seamless Transactions

One of the key features of the new Metrobank app is the ability to send money with ease. The bank has waived InstaPay fees for transactions up to PHP 1,000 until June 30, 2024. This initiative is aimed at promoting digital transactions and making money transfers more affordable for users. Additionally, the app enables users to transfer funds to other banks and e-wallets using QR codes, simplifying the process and making it more secure.

Coming Soon: Cash Pick-up Service

In the near future, the app will launch a Cash Pick-up service that will allow users to send money even to individuals who do not have a bank or e-wallet account. This service will be in partnership with over 11,000 remittance center partners such as Cebuana Lhuillier, MLhuillier, and LBC Express.

Cardless ATM Withdrawals and More

The new Metrobank app also introduces cardless ATM withdrawals. This feature enables users to withdraw cash from Metrobank or PSBank ATMs without a physical card, adding a layer of convenience. Credit card holders can avail of the Cash2Go feature, which allows the conversion of unused credit limits into cash. This feature also enables credit cardholders to use their cards for money transfers and bill payments. The app offers personalization options, giving users the choice to switch between light and dark mode and customize their dashboard for a personalized banking experience.

Enhanced Security with Biometrics

An upcoming feature, AppKey, will provide an extra layer of security by enabling transaction authentication using biometrics such as fingerprint or facial recognition. Metrobank is urging its clients to download the new app to enjoy these and other features that are designed to provide a smart, simple, and secure banking experience.