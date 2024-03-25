Metro Vancouver's North Shore Wastewater Plant Overhaul Hits $3.86 Billion Amid Litigation

Construction on the long-awaited North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant is set to resume, as confirmed by Metro Vancouver, but now faces a hefty price tag of $3.86 billion. Initially projected at $700 million with a completion date in 2020, the project encountered significant setbacks leading to the termination of the contract with Acciona Wastewater Solutions, spiraling costs, and prolonged legal battles.

Project Setbacks and Rising Costs

After severing ties with Acciona in 2021 due to extensive construction delays and escalating expenses, Metro Vancouver found itself embroiled in a legal dispute, with Acciona suing for $250 million in damages. The regional government countered with a $500 million lawsuit, demanding accountability for the project's derailment. This legal tangle has contributed to the project's ballooning costs, now estimated at $3.86 billion, a figure that includes addressing design and construction deficiencies.

Financial Impact on Residents

The revised budget means North Shore residents will face an average annual increase of $725 in sewage fees for the next 30 years, with some costs spread across the region. This has sparked concern among taxpayers and local officials, with calls for greater transparency and accountability in managing such significant public infrastructure projects.

Looking Ahead

Metro Vancouver is now charting a course to completion, promising a state-of-the-art facility that will serve over 300,000 residents and businesses while protecting sensitive marine environments. With a new completion target of 2030, the project aims to meet federal regulations and ensure long-term environmental and human health. Amidst financial and legal challenges, the region's commitment to advancing this crucial infrastructure project remains unwavering.