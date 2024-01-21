Metro Brands Posts Modest Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges, Stock Retains 'BUY' Rating

Metro Brands (METRO) has reported a marginal increase in revenue growth of 6% year-over-year. The company's latest financial results fell short of expectations by 12%, largely due to a 10% decrease in same-store sales. This decline was influenced by the high base effect from the previous year, which was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the current soft demand and challenging pricing environment.

Impressive Gross Margins Despite Sales Decline

Despite the decline in sales, Metro Brands saw a noticeable improvement in gross margins. This was due to the higher sales of products with an average selling price (ASP) above INR 3000. This increase in gross margin led to an adjusted EBITDA margin and PAT margin of 33.6% and 18% respectively, both of which were in line with expectations.

Concerns and Outlook for the Future

Looking ahead, there are concerns over potential weak demand, possible losses in the Fila brand, and a reduction in margins. All these factors could negatively impact the company's growth. However, the long-term outlook remains positive, with expectations of healthy store economics and consistent store additions. The potential growth opportunities in the Fila and Foot Locker brands are also being closely monitored.

Strong Projected Growth and 'BUY' Recommendation

These positive factors are projected to contribute to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% in revenue and 32% in PAT over the period from FY24-26. Consequently, a 'BUY' rating has been reiterated for Metro Brands' stock, with a valuation of INR 1,380 per share. This valuation factors in an estimated option value of INR 150 for Fila and Foot Locker, which are currently valued at a significant discount due to their early stages of investment. The revenue potential for these brands over the next 3-5 years is estimated to be between INR 15-20 billion, accounting for 30-40% of METRO's share. It is strongly recommended that users consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.