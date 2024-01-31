MetLife Reports Strong Performance for Q4 and Full Year 2023

MetLife, Inc., a globally recognized pillar in the financial services sector, has revealed its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, demonstrating a robust performance. The company reported an adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) other than Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (FCTA) of 13.8 percent. When excluding notable items, the ROE hiked to 14.6 percent. Michel Khalaf, MetLife's President and CEO, drew attention to the company's momentum and financial strength, further highlighting the substantial financial flexibility offered by its capital and liquidity.

Strong Performance in Q4 2023

In accordance with the Long Duration Targeted Improvements (LDTI) accounting standards, which came into effect from January 1, 2023, MetLife reported premiums, fees, and other revenues of $13.7 billion for Q4 2023. This represents a significant 26 percent increase from Q4 2022. The adjusted net investment income stood at $5.0 billion, marking an 11 percent upswing, primarily propelled by higher interest rates and asset growth. However, net investment losses were recorded at $174 million, chiefly attributed to trading activity.

A Dip in Net Income

For Q4 2023, the net income was $574 million, exhibiting a decrease from $1.5 billion in Q4 2022. This was primarily due to market risk benefit remeasurement losses, which was partially offset by an increase in net derivative gains. The company's adjusted earnings were $1.4 billion, indicating an 8 percent increase on a reported basis from Q4 2022. The earnings per share soared by 15 percent from the previous year to reach $1.83. MetLife also announced a restructuring from five segments to six to better align with management's responsibilities.

MetLife: A Legacy of Financial Excellence

Founded in 1868, MetLife has been a consistent frontrunner in over 40 markets, maintaining leading positions across various regions. The company held a combined earnings and outlook conference call on February 1, 2024, with the replay available until February 8, 2024. MetLife utilized non-GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer picture of the company's performance by sidelining the impacts of market volatility, asymmetric and non-economic accounting, and other adjustments. Also worth noting is MetLife's recent inclusion in Fortune magazine’s 2024 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies,” further cementing its status as a well-regarded entity in the financial services landscape.