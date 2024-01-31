MetLife Inc. Reports Decline in 2023 Net Income but Sees Uptick in Adjusted Earnings

Global insurance and employee benefits provider, MetLife Inc., announced disappointing financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported a sharp decline in its net income for the year, falling to $1.4 billion from the $5.1 billion recorded in 2022. This represents a significant decrease in earnings per share (EPS) by 71 percent, dropping to $1.81.

Adjusted Earnings Show Promise

Despite the overall drop in net income, MetLife's adjusted earnings showed a slight increase, reaching $5.5 billion from $5.8 billion in 2022. The company's EPS also saw a minor increase of 1 percent, settling at $7.25. Notable items excluded, adjusted EPS climbed by 4 percent to $7.33.

Book Value and Return on Equity

MetLife's book value per share saw a 7 percent increase, rising to $35.85. However, when excluding certain adjustments, the book value per share decreased by 1 percent to $53.75. The company's return on equity (ROE) was reported at 5.4 percent, with an adjusted ROE (excluding certain adjustments) of 13.6 percent.

Q4 Performance and Key Influencers

For the fourth quarter, MetLife's net income was $574 million, a downturn from the $1.5 billion registered in the same period of 2022. The EPS for the quarter was recorded at $0.77. Adjusted earnings for the quarter showed an increase, reaching $1.4 billion, with EPS rising to $1.83. When excluding notable items, the adjusted EPS for the quarter stood at $1.93.

The company attributed the rise in net investment income, which increased by 20 percent to $5.4 billion, to higher interest rates and increases in the estimated fair value of certain securities. However, total revenues for the year decreased slightly to $66.9 billion from $68.7 billion in 2022.

Commenting on the financial results, President and CEO Michel Khalaf highlighted the company's robust performance and financial flexibility moving forward. The financial results were presented in accordance with the Long Duration Targeted Improvements (LDTI) accounting standards, effective from January 1, 2023.