Business

Metlife Inc Experiences Notable Stock Price Fluctuation Amid Positive Financial Indicators

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Metlife Inc Experiences Notable Stock Price Fluctuation Amid Positive Financial Indicators

Insurance giant Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) experienced a notable shift in its stock price during the trading session on January 2, 2024. The company’s shares opened at $66.19, oscillated between $66.13 and $67.675, and finally closed at $66.13. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $48.95 and $73.92.

Metlife’s Financial Performance

In the past five years, Metlife Inc has seen a modest growth in its annual sales by 0.73%. The company boasts an annual average earnings per share (EPS) of 8.91% and has a total of $779.10 million outstanding shares. The market float stands at $620.21 million, and the firm employs around 45,000 individuals.

Ownership structure is a crucial facet for the stock, with insider ownership pegged at 16.21% and institutional ownership at a whopping 74.64%. The company’s insider transactions recently included an EVP & Chief Risk Officer selling 9,391 shares and a Company Director purchasing 17 shares.

Metlife’s Quarter Report and Future Projections

In the most recent quarter, Metlife Inc reported an EPS of $1.95, marginally beating the consensus estimate by $0.01. The company also registered a net margin of +3.63 and a return on equity of 5.37. The projected EPS for the current fiscal year is 2.16, promising an anticipated growth of 11.50% over the next five years.

The company’s financial indicators paint a positive picture, with a P/S ratio of 0.78 and a P/FCF ratio of 5.30 over the trailing twelve months. The diluted EPS for the next quarter is projected at 2.02 and 9.23 in a year’s time. The company’s stock volatility was 17.55% over the past 14 days, which is lower than the 20.02% in the past 100 days. Its 50-day Moving Average is $62.85, and the 200-day Moving Average is $59.96.

The Multiline Insurance Industry

Comprising companies that provide a diverse range of insurance coverage to individuals and businesses, the Multiline Insurance industry is expected to benefit from diversified portfolios, and increased demand for protection products. The industry’s Zacks Industry Rank indicates promising prospects in the near term. Despite underperforming the Zacks S&P 500 composite and its sector over the past year, the industry currently trades at 2.65X on the basis of its trailing 12-month price to book (P/B) ratio.

Moreover, Metlife Inc is a highly rated large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry with an 85% rating, based on its underlying fundamentals and stock’s valuation. The company recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Several equities analysts have commented on the stock, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Business Finance Investments
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

