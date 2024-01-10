en English
Business

MetaQuotes and Unlimit: A Fintech Partnership Revolutionizing MetaTrader 5

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
MetaQuotes and Unlimit: A Fintech Partnership Revolutionizing MetaTrader 5

In a groundbreaking move, MetaQuotes has joined forces with Unlimit, a global fintech leader, to incorporate Unlimit’s sophisticated payment options into MetaTrader 5. This strategic alliance is set to amplify the suite of financial services available on the trading platform, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience.

MetaTrader 5’s Major Update

This partnership follows on the heels of a substantial update to MetaTrader 5 that saw the introduction of internal payments as a standout feature. The integrated payment service, now known as MetaTrader 5 Payments, is projected to dramatically elevate operational efficiency for users and brokerages alike.

Facilitating Customer Onboarding and Transactions

By enabling traders to deposit funds directly from the trading terminal via various payment methods, including cards, electronic payment systems, and bank transfers, MetaTrader 5 Payments aims to streamline customer onboarding. It also seeks to boost deposit transaction conversion rates and curtail costs by cutting out the need for intermediaries.

Unlimit’s Role and Future Collaborations

Irene Skrynova, the Chief Customer Officer at Unlimit, voiced her anticipation for the partnership, underscoring the advantages it will bring to brokers and clients through secure and efficient global transactions. Established in 2009, Unlimit has evolved into a global fintech contender, offering an array of financial services, inclusive of payment processing. The company, boasting a robust workforce of 500 employees and 16 offices worldwide, mirrors its international prowess in the financial technology sector. Meanwhile, the CEO of MetaQuotes has exhibited a willingness for potential future collaborations with other service providers.

Business Finance
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

