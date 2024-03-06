Meru County Cracks Down on Land Rate Defaulters; Offers March Deadline for 100% Waiver

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's administration has issued a stern warning to land rate defaulters, setting a March 31 deadline for payment, amidst a significant waiver incentive. The county's Revenue Board General Manager, Francis Njenga, announced that a staggering 80 percent of plot owners owe the county about Sh900 million in unpaid land rates. In a strategic move to recover these funds, Governor Mwangaza has granted a 100 percent waiver on land rates for both registered and non-registered plot owners, a decision driven by the current economic hardships.

Understanding the Waiver Incentive

Francis Njenga explained the rationale behind the governor's decision to offer a full waiver on interest and penalties for outstanding land rates. This measure aims to ease the financial burden on landowners and encourage them to clear their dues before the deadline. Njenga emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the waiver period, which ends on March 31, 2024, to avoid incurring an additional 25 percent penalty on late payments. Landowners who disregard this incentive risk facing strict measures from the county to ensure compliance.

Government Among Defaulters

In a surprising revelation, Njenga disclosed that the national government itself has not paid any land rates to Meru county from 2012 to the present, accumulating over Sh100 million in dues. This situation highlights a broader issue of rate defaulting that transcends individual landowners to include governmental bodies. The county plans to engage with the national government to address this significant outstanding balance, showcasing the widespread challenge of collecting land rates in the region.

Implications for Meru County

The failure to collect land rates on time has substantial financial implications for Meru County, affecting its ability to fund and execute development projects. This crackdown on defaulters, coupled with the waiver incentive, is a strategic move to bolster the county's revenue while offering relief to landowners during tough economic times. As the deadline approaches, the success of this initiative could set a precedent for other counties grappling with similar issues, potentially reshaping land rate collection strategies across Kenya.