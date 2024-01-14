Merkez Bankası Opens Exhibition: A Journey Through Turkey's Monetary History

On the 29th of October, a day that marked the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, the Merkez Bankası, the country's central bank, opened a unique exhibition. The doors of economic history swung wide open, revealing over 6,000 artifacts that narrate the intricate tale of currency in Turkey, from Sultan's rule to the Republican era.

The Evolution of Money

At the heart of the exhibition lies an array of banknotes, royal decrees known as 'padişah fermanları', and government-issued bonds or 'tahviller', taking visitors on a journey through the evolution of Turkish money. These artifacts serve as a repository of knowledge, offering a deep understanding of the different monetary systems that have been in place throughout the years. Each piece, beyond its economic value, is a testament to the cultural and political milieu of its time, making the exhibition a convergence of finance, history, and art.

From Sultan's Decree to Republican Banknotes

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the showcase of banknotes from the Ottoman and Republican periods. Featuring intricate designs and artwork, these banknotes are a mirror reflecting the values and aspirations of the country across different epochs. They bear witness to the grandeur of the Ottoman Empire and the subsequent modernization efforts of the Republican era, presenting a visual narrative of change and progress.

Alongside the banknotes, the padişah fermanları, royal decrees issued by the Ottoman Sultans, take center stage. These decrees, once employed to regulate various aspects of the economy, including the issuance and circulation of currency, reveal the economic strategies and philosophies of the Ottoman rule.

Investment, Bonds, and Economic Growth

The exhibition also celebrates the role of financial markets and investment in driving economic growth through the display of tahviller, bonds issued by the government to raise funds. These bonds provide insights into the financial instruments that were used to support economic development and infrastructure projects in Turkey.

Moreover, the exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the different banknotes that have been in circulation since the establishment of the Republic. By displaying these samples, the exhibition allows visitors to trace the evolution of currency design and security features over time.

The Merkez Bankası's exhibition is more than a display of historical artifacts. It is a testament to the rich history of currency in Turkey, offering a unique opportunity to explore the economic and political developments that have shaped the country. This extraordinary journey through the annals of Turkish monetary history is a must-visit for anyone seeking to understand the fascinating interplay between economy, politics, and culture.