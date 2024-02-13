Meralco to Issue Refunds for Malampaya Gas Field Costs, Power Rates Set to Increase in February

In a move that could bring financial relief to many consumers, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has announced its readiness to issue refunds for costs incurred from electricity sourced from the Malampaya gas field through First Gen Corp.'s generating assets. However, the power giant will not be making any payments to First Gas until the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) completes its validation of the rate adjustment.

ERC Urges Meralco to Validate Use of LNG

The ERC has urged Meralco to validate the impact of using liquefied natural gas (LNG) and new gas supply contracts. This comes after Meralco received a reply from the ERC chairperson regarding its letters on the matter. It is expected that this validation process will help justify the rate adjustment and pave the way for the refunds to be issued.

Power Rates Set to Increase in February

In other news, Meralco has announced an increase in power rates for February's electricity billing. This is due to higher generation charges from power supply agreements and independent power producers (IPPs), including higher fuel costs at power plants operated by First Gen Corp. Notably, Meralco will be filing an appropriate pleading with the ERC for confirmation of pass-through costs for the LNG component of the fuel costs.

Refund Process and Timeline

While the exact process and timeline for the refunds are yet to be announced, consumers are eagerly awaiting more information from Meralco. The refunds are expected to provide some financial relief, especially in light of the recent increase in power rates. It is also hoped that the validation process by the ERC will be completed in a timely manner to ensure that the refunds can be issued as soon as possible.

In conclusion, Meralco's announcement of its readiness to issue refunds for costs related to electricity sourced from the Malampaya gas field through First Gen Corp.'s generating assets is a welcome development for consumers. The validation process by the ERC will play a crucial role in justifying the rate adjustment and ensuring that the refunds can be issued. Meanwhile, consumers will have to brace themselves for higher power rates in February due to higher generation charges and fuel costs. Meralco's move to file a pleading with the ERC for confirmation of pass-through costs for the LNG component of the fuel costs is also noteworthy.

