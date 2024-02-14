Melissa Messina: A Legal Pioneer in Senior Living and Public Finance Returns to Miles & Stockbridge

Melissa Messina Returns to Miles & Stockbridge: A Tale of Legal Expertise and Senior Living

Advertisment

From Miles & Stockbridge to HJ Sims and Back Again

In the ever-evolving world of law and finance, Melissa Messina's career trajectory is a testament to her adaptability and commitment to her field. After spending more than a decade at Miles & Stockbridge, Messina left for HJ Sims in 2018, only to return to her former firm in 2024. This time, she comes back with an expanded skillset and a renewed focus on senior living and life-plan communities.

A Wealth of Experience in Senior Living and Public Finance

Advertisment

During her time away from Miles & Stockbridge, Messina served as a financial advisor and investment banker at HJ Sims. This experience provided her with a unique perspective on the complexities of sophisticated financial matters, allowing her to better serve clients in the senior living, health care, real estate, and public finance sectors.

Upon her return to Miles & Stockbridge, Messina will be advising nonprofit life plan communities, assisted living facilities, and skilled nursing facilities on capital and strategic planning matters. Her expertise extends to real estate and economic development matters, as well as land-based infrastructure transactions, tax increment financing, public-private partnerships, and transit-oriented development.

Melissa Messina's Impact on Miles & Stockbridge and the Senior Living Community

Advertisment

The firm is thrilled to have Messina back on board, recognizing the value of her unique perspective and the growth she has experienced since her initial stint at Miles & Stockbridge from 2004 to 2018. With her extensive background in public finance and real estate law, Messina is poised to make a significant impact on the firm's health care team and its clients in the senior living community.

In her new role as a principal in the Baltimore office, Messina looks forward to helping senior living and life-plan communities navigate the complex world of finance and strategic planning. Her dedication to her clients and her field is evident in her words: "I am excited to return to Miles & Stockbridge and contribute to the growth the firm has experienced, especially in the health care team."

As Messina embarks on this new chapter in her career, she brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience that will undoubtedly benefit the clients she serves. In the ever-changing landscape of senior living and public finance, Melissa Messina stands as a beacon of legal expertise and dedication to her craft.

Key Points: