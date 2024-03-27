Melbourne Accountant Sentenced for $2 Million Theft from Gotye, Peking Duk

Melbourne-based accountant Damien Bernard Luscombe has been jailed for six years after being convicted of stealing more than $2 million from several high-profile clients, including musicians Gotye, Peking Duk, and Angus and Julia Stone, as well as multiple restaurateurs. Luscombe, who was employed by White Sky - a firm specializing in financial management for the entertainment industry, admitted to creating fraudulent invoices and funneling client funds to his personal account over an 11-year period due to his gambling addiction.

Advertisment

Decade of Deceit

Luscombe's fraudulent activities began in 2011, coinciding with the year Gotye released his international hit "Somebody That I Used to Know." Over the years, Luscombe exploited his position as a business manager and partner at White Sky, approving transactions to his own benefit without oversight. This led to significant financial losses for his clients, with Peking Duk being defrauded of $625,639, Meatball & Wine Bar restaurant missing out on $502,495, and Gotye himself being shortchanged by nearly half a million dollars. The total sum amassed through 239 fraudulent transactions reached $2,166,036.

The Fallout and Forgiveness

Advertisment

Victims expressed feelings of betrayal and financial hardship, with some having to sell properties and assets during the pandemic, not knowing their financial woes were exacerbated by Luscombe's embezzlement. Remarkably, Gotye extended forgiveness towards Luscombe despite the personal stress and financial uncertainty caused by the theft. Luscombe's gambling addiction was highlighted as a driving force behind his actions, though the court made clear it did not excuse his criminal behavior. Following the discovery of suspicious transactions by a White Sky colleague, Luscombe confessed to his crimes, leading to his eventual sentencing.

Repercussions and Reflections

The legal proceedings concluded with Luscombe being sentenced to six years in prison, with eligibility for parole after serving three years and nine months. His actions have had lasting implications, including the end of his marriage and the permanent cessation of his career in accounting. While some of the stolen funds were recovered and distributed to the victims through White Sky's insurance, the full extent of the financial restitution remains uncertain due to confidentiality agreements. Luscombe's case serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of gambling addiction, not only on the individual but also on those around them.