MEJN Proposes VAT Increase to Fund Social Protection in Malawi, Aiming to Aid the Ultra-Poor

Under two signposts on the paved roadside in Lumbadzi, Dowa District lies a pyramid of shrinking vegetables, the livelihood of 65-year-old Ackwell Chikamgwera. Facing dire economic hardships, Chikamgwera's story highlights the struggles of Malawi's ultra-poor. The Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) suggests a solution: a one percent hike in Value Added Tax (VAT) to bolster the social protection budget, aiming to provide a safety net for individuals like Chikamgwera.

Understanding the Proposal

During a presentation to parliamentary committees, MEJN consultant Christopher Mbukwa outlined the rationale behind the VAT increase. With the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs allocating K232 billion to social protection in the 2024/25 National Budget, an additional one percent VAT could significantly enhance the reach and effectiveness of social safety nets. This recommendation is part of MEJN's broader policy review focusing on sectors crucial for societal wellbeing, including education and health.

Debating the Impact

While some lawmakers express concerns over the potential burden of increased VAT on Malawians, MEJN board member Andrew Kumbatira argues that the impact on the majority's income would be minimal. The primary aim is to extend support to the country's most vulnerable. Nonetheless, economic experts caution that the effect of a VAT increase on tax revenue and consumer behavior warrants careful assessment, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that safeguards the interests of the poor.

Legislative and Expert Opinions

Parliament's Budget and Finance Committee chairperson, Gladys Ganda, acknowledges the current inadequacies in social protection funding. She advocates for a thorough analysis before any tax adjustments, emphasizing the importance of efficiently utilizing additional revenues to enhance social programs. Economic lecturers also underscore the necessity of evaluating the elasticity of goods and potential consumer responses to ensure that the tax increase does not inadvertently harm the intended beneficiaries.

This proposal by MEJN ignites a vital conversation about the mechanisms for funding social protection in Malawi. As policymakers and experts weigh the benefits against the potential risks, the focus remains on crafting a strategy that not only addresses immediate fiscal needs but also lays the groundwork for a more inclusive and equitable economic future.