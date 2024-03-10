Mejn Proposes VAT Hike to Support Malawi's Poor Amidst Budgetary Constraints

Under two signposts on the paved roadside in Lumbadzi, Dowa District lies a pyramid of shrinking vegetables that twinkle at the flash of thunder from the darkening clouds. Its owner, 65-year-old Ackwell Chikamgwera, is coiled under a nearby tree, looking frail and lost in a puzzle of thoughts. On a particularly gloomy Saturday, Chikamgwera shares the struggles of his day, highlighting the broader economic challenges facing Malawi's poorest.

The Malawi Economic Justice Network (Mejn) has made a bold proposition: a one percent increase in the value added tax (VAT) to bolster the social protection budget. This recommendation, part of Mejn's Policy Review and 2024/25 National Budget analysis, seeks to provide a financial lifeline to the ultra-poor by expanding social cash transfers and public work programs. As VAT currently stands at 16.5 percent, this minor adjustment is aimed at raising significant funds without placing a heavy burden on the general population.

Legislative and Expert Opinions

While some lawmakers have voiced concerns that this increase might elevate the tax burden for Malawians, Mejn board member Andrew Kumbatira and others argue that the impact on the majority would be minimal.

However, the proposal has sparked a debate on the balance between raising taxes and supporting the most vulnerable. Experts like Wisdom Mgomezulu, an economics lecturer, caution that without a thorough assessment, an increase in VAT could potentially reduce the government's tax revenue by affecting consumer behavior towards elastic goods.