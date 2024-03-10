Malawi Proposes VAT Increase for Expanded Social Protection Amid Economic Debates

Under two signposts on the paved roadside in Lumbadzi, Dowa District, 65-year-old Ackwell Chikamgwera reflects on the day's meager earnings from his vegetable sales, highlighting the dire economic straits faced by some of Malawi's poorest citizens. In a recent push to offer relief to individuals like Chikamgwera, the Malawi Economic Justice Network (Mejn) has proposed a one percent increase in the value-added tax (VAT) to expand the social protection budget for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

Mejn's recommendation comes as part of its Policy Review and 2024/25 National Budget analysis, aiming to extend the K232 billion allocated to social protection in the upcoming budget. According to Mejn consultant Christopher Mbukwa, this increase in VAT from 16.5 percent could secure long-term financing for social protection initiatives, currently underfunded and reliant on donor support. The proposed adjustment seeks to enhance gender equality and economic empowerment among Malawi's most vulnerable populations.

Debate on VAT Increase

While some lawmakers express concern that a VAT increase might burden Malawians further, Mejn board member Andrew Kumbatira argues that the one percent hike is unlikely to disrupt the majority's income.

However, critics like Wisdom Mgomezulu, an economics lecturer, caution that without careful assessment, the increase could lead to reduced tax revenue if consumers cut back on purchases of elastic goods. The proposal underscores the need for a balanced approach to supporting the poor while maintaining economic stability.