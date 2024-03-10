Mejn Proposes 1% VAT Hike in Malawi to Boost Social Protection Funds

Under two signposts on the paved roadside in Lumbadzi, Dowa District, a small pyramid of vegetables catches the eye, signaling not just a marketplace but the struggle for survival of vendors like 65-year-old Ackwell Chikamgwera. Chikamgwera's story of making ends meet with minimal daily earnings highlights the dire need for enhanced social protection in Malawi, a need the Malawi Economic Justice Network (Mejn) aims to address with a proposal to increase the value-added tax (VAT) by one percent.

Struggling to Survive: The Story of Ackwell Chikamgwera

Chikamgwera, who supports his family on the fringes of economic survival, epitomizes the plight of many Malawians. Despite the challenging conditions, he has yet to benefit from any social protection interventions, underscoring a gap that Mejn seeks to close with its proposal. The organization argues that a slight increase in VAT could significantly expand the social protection budget, offering relief to families like Chikamgwera's.

Mejn's Proposal: A Path to Sustainable Social Protection

In a presentation to parliamentary committees, Mejn consultant Christopher Mbukwa outlined the proposal's rationale, emphasizing the need for long-term financing of social protection initiatives. With the current VAT at 16.5 percent, a modest increase could secure funds necessary for expanding social services without heavily relying on donor support. Mejn's analysis suggests that this approach could not only meet immediate needs but also contribute to broader economic empowerment and gender equality.

Voices of Concern and Support

While the proposal has garnered support for its potential to enhance social safety nets, concerns about the impact on the overall tax burden and consumer spending habits remain. Economists and lawmakers alike stress the importance of a thorough assessment to ensure that the VAT increase does not inadvertently harm those it aims to help. Despite these concerns, the overarching consensus highlights a pressing need to explore sustainable funding mechanisms for social protection in Malawi.

As discussions around the VAT increase proposal continue, stories like Chikamgwera's serve as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for effective social protection measures. By carefully weighing the benefits against potential drawbacks, Malawi can take a significant step toward safeguarding its most vulnerable citizens, fostering a more inclusive and resilient society.