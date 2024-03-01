MEG Energy Announces Leadership Transition: Gates to Succeed Evans as CEO in 2024

MEG Energy Corp recently declared a significant change in its leadership structure, with Darlene Gates set to replace Derek Evans as President and CEO, commencing May 1, 2024. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the company, recognized for its innovation in sustainable thermal oil production and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Evans, who guided MEG through a transformative phase, enhancing its strategic focus and financial stability, will pass the baton to Gates, an individual with over three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry. The Board credits Evans for his instrumental role in the company's achievements and expresses confidence in Gates's capabilities to lead MEG into its next chapter of growth and development.