Medius and Launchpad Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Integration

In a move to streamline financial operations, Medius, a renowned provider of AP automation and Spend Management solutions, has joined hands with Launchpad Technologies, a specialist in Integrations Platform as a Service (IPaaS). This alliance aims to provide a swift and seamless integration of Medius’s solutions with an array of back-office and ERP applications, thereby aiding Medius customers in the transformation of their finance functions.

Efficient Integration with PassportTM

Launchpad’s cloud-hosted iPaaS platform, PassportTM, stands as a game-changer in simplifying software integration and workflow automation for businesses operating in the financial, technology, and manufacturing sectors. Its capabilities extend to quick and efficient integration launches, continuous management, and round-the-clock support, maximizing operational agility for businesses.

Benefits for Medius Customers

For customers of Medius, this partnership signifies a smooth and straightforward process for integrating their suite of procure-to-pay solutions with any system. PassportTM platform offers scalability and the automation of data and user workflows to improve operational efficiency. The collaboration aims to enhance collaboration and real-time data exchange, crucial elements for today’s businesses.

Leadership Views

Matt Rhodus of Medius and Gord Boisvert of Launchpad have both voiced their enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential to boost data connectivity, real-time data exchange, and overall efficiency for clients. This alliance is anticipated to provide the Medius ecosystem a competitive edge with the scalable and consistently managed PassportTM iPaaS platform.