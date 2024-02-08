EKSUTH Consultants Demand Full Pay, Reject 'Amputated' Salaries

In a resolute stance against the protracted practice of "amputated" salary payments, medical consultants at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) have declared their firm resistance. The term "amputated," as coined by the Medical and Dental Consultants' Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), refers to the net salaries paid after deductions, which are not remitted to their intended destinations, such as loans and cooperatives.

Addressing journalists on February 8, MDCAN Chairman Adeniran Atiba emphasized the potential of the recent significant increase in the hospital's subvention from N261 million to N411 million to rectify this issue. With this augmented funding, Atiba asserted that the era of partial salary payments should be brought to a definitive end.

In a poignant personal account, Atiba cited instances of non-remitted deductions, including 25 months of mortgage bank loans and 11 months of cooperative deductions. He urged the hospital's management to utilize the increased subvention to pay full salaries and to establish a clear schedule for the payment of outstanding arrears.

Guarding Against Misappropriation

While expressing their resistance to any misuse of the increased funds, the MDCAN also commended the Governor for the subvention hike. They pledged their unwavering commitment to the hospital's service and their dedication to maintaining the quality of healthcare provision.

The increased subvention represents a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing struggle for fair remuneration. As the medical consultants continue their tireless efforts to ensure the welfare of their patients, they also seek justice in their own compensation.

In the face of these challenges, the medical consultants at EKSUTH remain steadfast in their mission to provide quality healthcare services. As they navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape, they strive to maintain the delicate balance between their professional duties and their personal wellbeing.