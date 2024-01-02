en English
Business

McKesson Corporation Announces Dividend Payments amid Steady Rise in Earnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
In a recent announcement, McKesson Corporation (MCK), the world’s 277th most valuable company with a market cap of $62.61 billion, will distribute a dividend payout of $0.62 per share on January 2, 2024. This decision benefits shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date of November 30, 2023.

McKesson’s Dividend Yield Vs. Industry Peers

McKesson’s current dividend yield stands at a modest 0.55%, trailing behind industry peers like Patterson Companies (PDCO) that offer a more generous yield of 3.65%. Despite this comparative shortfall, McKesson has consistently demonstrated its commitment to enhancing shareholder value through a steady escalation in dividends per share from $1.66 in 2020 to $2.32 in 2023.

Upward Trend in Earnings and Dividends

This augmentation aligns with the company’s robust earnings growth, evidenced by an increase in earnings per share from $15.65 to $27.59 over the same period. The sustained upward trend in both earnings and dividends signals McKesson’s robust financial standing and potential to maintain its dividend payments.

Stakeholders’ Adjustments and Analyst Ratings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have adjusted their holdings in McKesson, with Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reducing its holdings by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meanwhile, multiple equities research analysts, including Wells Fargo, StockNews.com, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI, and TD Cowen, have issued ratings and price targets for McKesson stock. Notably, EVP Leann B Smith and CEO Brian S Tyler have recently sold significant amounts of McKesson stock.

Investors are recommended to closely monitor McKesson’s performance in the forthcoming quarters to stay abreast of any changes in the company’s financial condition or dividend policy.

United States
BNN Correspondents

