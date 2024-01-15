MCInsider: Business Landscape, IPOs, M&As, and 2024 Government Budget Expectations

MCInsider’s recent newsletter illuminated the business landscape, shedding light on potential Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), imminent mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and government budget expectations for 2024. A striking detail was a rumored generational conflict within a family-owned consumer segment business, seemingly obstructing the sale process. A healthcare deal is also reportedly in a deadlock due to disputes over ownership control.

Domestic Firms and M&As

MCInsider predicts that domestic firms are likely to consider M&As for succession planning. The growth of equity markets is expected to have a significant impact on real estate deals, particularly in the luxury market.

Capex Spending and Fiscal Targets

Concerns have been raised over the slower-than-expected capital expenditure (capex) spending in the fiscal year 2023-24. Indications suggest that the upcoming interim budget may not increase capex for the year 2024-25. The government’s pursuit of its fiscal deficit target and the reluctance of ministries to request higher capex contribute to this outlook.

India’s Trade Agreement Negotiations

On the international front, India is moving fast with foreign trade agreement negotiations ahead of the general elections. However, there’s hesitation to expedite discussions to expand the trade pact with Australia, primarily due to Australia’s demands for tariff concessions on wine and agricultural products.

