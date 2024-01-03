en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

McDonald’s Corp Witnesses Minor Surge in Stock Price: Analyzing the Financial Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
McDonald’s Corp Witnesses Minor Surge in Stock Price: Analyzing the Financial Landscape

On January 2, 2024, McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) witnessed a minor surge in its stock price, opening at $295.05. This represented a 0.18% rise from the last session. Throughout the day, the stock oscillated, hitting a high of $297.28 and a low of $295.05, before settling at $296.51. The company’s 52-week range was noted between $245.73 and $299.35.

McDonald’s Corp: A Decade of Steady Growth

Over the last half of the decade, McDonald’s has seen an annual sales growth of 3.06%. The company reported an average yearly earnings per share (EPS) of 16.80% with a total of 744.80 million outstanding shares and a float of 725.05 million shares. McDonald’s, which belongs to the Consumer Cyclical sector, has a workforce of 150,000 employees and reported a gross margin of 56.43%, an operating margin of 44.66%, and a pretax margin of 33.76%.

Financial Highlights and Insider Transactions

Insider ownership stands at 0.04%, while institutional ownership is at 70.20%. Recent insider transactions include a sale of 4,583 shares at $290.70 by the President of McDonald’s USA and the EVP – Chief People Officer selling 687 shares at $283.25. The last quarterly report on September 29, 2023, indicated a reported EPS of $2.89, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.17, with a net margin of 26.65%.

Projections and Stock Ratios

Analysts predict earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year and an EPS growth of 9.74% over the next five years. The company’s quick ratio is 1.70, with a price to sales ratio of 8.61 and a price to free cash flow ratio of 29.94. McDonald’s Corp’s diluted EPS is 11.35 with projections of 2.82 for the next quarter and an anticipated 12.53 in a year. The stock’s stochastic %D was 96.63% over the past 9 days, while the Average True Range was 3.04. The 50-day Moving Average is $278.26, and the 200-day Moving Average is $282.13. The stock’s resistance levels are at $297.86, $298.69, and $300.09, with support levels at $295.63, $294.23, and $293.40. Currently, the company’s market capitalization is $215.45 billion with sales of $23,183 million and income of $6,177 million.

With a worldwide presence, McDonald’s Corp remains a key player in the global fast-food industry, continually adapting its operations and offerings to meet changing consumer demands and market conditions. As the company navigates forward, all eyes will be on its performance, with investors keen to see how McDonald’s strategic decisions translate into financial results.

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Slowest-Selling Vehicles Identified: Dodge Dominates and Ford Corrects Mach-E Supply
CarEdge’s Zach Shefska has identified five of the market’s slowest-selling vehicles, with Stellantis’ Dodge brand occupying four spots and Ford taking one. The Dodge Ram 2500 truck tops the list with a staggering 784-day supply, followed by the Dodge Hornet with a 517-day supply. A previously reported 358-day supply for Ford’s Mach-E has been corrected
Slowest-Selling Vehicles Identified: Dodge Dominates and Ford Corrects Mach-E Supply
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min ago
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ValueAct Backs Disney Amid Shareholder Dispute as Audacy Faces Bankruptcy
2 mins ago
ValueAct Backs Disney Amid Shareholder Dispute as Audacy Faces Bankruptcy
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai
33 seconds ago
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
45 seconds ago
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market
59 seconds ago
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
37 seconds
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
2 mins
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
2 mins
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
2 mins
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
2 mins
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
2 mins
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
2 mins
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
3 mins
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
3 mins
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
17 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
30 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app