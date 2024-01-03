McDonald’s Corp Witnesses Minor Surge in Stock Price: Analyzing the Financial Landscape

On January 2, 2024, McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) witnessed a minor surge in its stock price, opening at $295.05. This represented a 0.18% rise from the last session. Throughout the day, the stock oscillated, hitting a high of $297.28 and a low of $295.05, before settling at $296.51. The company’s 52-week range was noted between $245.73 and $299.35.

McDonald’s Corp: A Decade of Steady Growth

Over the last half of the decade, McDonald’s has seen an annual sales growth of 3.06%. The company reported an average yearly earnings per share (EPS) of 16.80% with a total of 744.80 million outstanding shares and a float of 725.05 million shares. McDonald’s, which belongs to the Consumer Cyclical sector, has a workforce of 150,000 employees and reported a gross margin of 56.43%, an operating margin of 44.66%, and a pretax margin of 33.76%.

Financial Highlights and Insider Transactions

Insider ownership stands at 0.04%, while institutional ownership is at 70.20%. Recent insider transactions include a sale of 4,583 shares at $290.70 by the President of McDonald’s USA and the EVP – Chief People Officer selling 687 shares at $283.25. The last quarterly report on September 29, 2023, indicated a reported EPS of $2.89, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.17, with a net margin of 26.65%.

Projections and Stock Ratios

Analysts predict earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year and an EPS growth of 9.74% over the next five years. The company’s quick ratio is 1.70, with a price to sales ratio of 8.61 and a price to free cash flow ratio of 29.94. McDonald’s Corp’s diluted EPS is 11.35 with projections of 2.82 for the next quarter and an anticipated 12.53 in a year. The stock’s stochastic %D was 96.63% over the past 9 days, while the Average True Range was 3.04. The 50-day Moving Average is $278.26, and the 200-day Moving Average is $282.13. The stock’s resistance levels are at $297.86, $298.69, and $300.09, with support levels at $295.63, $294.23, and $293.40. Currently, the company’s market capitalization is $215.45 billion with sales of $23,183 million and income of $6,177 million.

With a worldwide presence, McDonald’s Corp remains a key player in the global fast-food industry, continually adapting its operations and offerings to meet changing consumer demands and market conditions. As the company navigates forward, all eyes will be on its performance, with investors keen to see how McDonald’s strategic decisions translate into financial results.