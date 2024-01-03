en English
MBIA Inc.’s Stock Price Dips 5.88% Amid Market Fluctuations

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
MBIA Inc., a financial guarantee insurance provider in the Specialty Insurance industry, experienced a stock price drop of 5.88% on January 2, 2024. The company’s stock opened at $6.03, closing at $6.12, with fluctuations between $5.73 and $6.12 throughout the day. Notably, the company’s 52-week range has seen lows of $2.65 and highs of $7.33.

MBIA Inc.’s Performance in Numbers

Over the past five years, the company has reported a sales growth of 6.95% and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of 2.76. With 54.85 million outstanding shares and a float of 43.49 million, MBIA Inc. is overseen by a workforce of 75 employees. Insider ownership, represented by those who have a vested interest in the company’s success, stands at 14.96%, while institutional ownership, often indicating confidence from funds and large money managers, is at 57.32%.

Recent Insider Transactions

Recent insider transactions included a sale of 3,000 shares at $6.08 each by a company director, leaving them with a remaining 85,184 shares. Another director sold 12,000 shares at $6.31 each, totaling $75,720, leaving them with 88,184 shares.

Financial Forecast and Market Analysis

The company’s last quarterly EPS stood at -$2.92, significantly below the consensus estimate of -$0.15. Wall Street projects an EPS of -0.13 for the current fiscal year and an EPS growth of 2.76% for the next fiscal year. Looking further ahead, long-term projections predict a 10.00% EPS increase over the next five years, marking a slowdown from the previous five years’ growth of 21.92%. The company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13, with a diluted EPS of -8.35. One year from now, the EPS is projected to be -0.64.

The stock’s volatility has been higher in the past 14 days compared to the last 100 days, with the 50-day Moving Average at $8.39 and the 200-day Moving Average at $8.45. Technical analysis reveals resistance levels at $6.01, $6.26, and $6.40, with support levels at $5.62, $5.48, and $5.23. MBIA Inc.’s market capitalization stands at $294.57 million, with recent quarterly profits of 8,000 K and sales of -185,000 K in the previous quarter.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

