MBIA Inc.’s Stock Price Dips 5.88% Amid Market Fluctuations

MBIA Inc., a financial guarantee insurance provider in the Specialty Insurance industry, experienced a stock price drop of 5.88% on January 2, 2024. The company’s stock opened at $6.03, closing at $6.12, with fluctuations between $5.73 and $6.12 throughout the day. Notably, the company’s 52-week range has seen lows of $2.65 and highs of $7.33.

MBIA Inc.’s Performance in Numbers

Over the past five years, the company has reported a sales growth of 6.95% and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of 2.76. With 54.85 million outstanding shares and a float of 43.49 million, MBIA Inc. is overseen by a workforce of 75 employees. Insider ownership, represented by those who have a vested interest in the company’s success, stands at 14.96%, while institutional ownership, often indicating confidence from funds and large money managers, is at 57.32%.

Recent Insider Transactions

Recent insider transactions included a sale of 3,000 shares at $6.08 each by a company director, leaving them with a remaining 85,184 shares. Another director sold 12,000 shares at $6.31 each, totaling $75,720, leaving them with 88,184 shares.

Financial Forecast and Market Analysis

The company’s last quarterly EPS stood at -$2.92, significantly below the consensus estimate of -$0.15. Wall Street projects an EPS of -0.13 for the current fiscal year and an EPS growth of 2.76% for the next fiscal year. Looking further ahead, long-term projections predict a 10.00% EPS increase over the next five years, marking a slowdown from the previous five years’ growth of 21.92%. The company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13, with a diluted EPS of -8.35. One year from now, the EPS is projected to be -0.64.

The stock’s volatility has been higher in the past 14 days compared to the last 100 days, with the 50-day Moving Average at $8.39 and the 200-day Moving Average at $8.45. Technical analysis reveals resistance levels at $6.01, $6.26, and $6.40, with support levels at $5.62, $5.48, and $5.23. MBIA Inc.’s market capitalization stands at $294.57 million, with recent quarterly profits of 8,000 K and sales of -185,000 K in the previous quarter.