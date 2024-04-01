Maximizing Tax Returns: Understanding Fringe Benefits Tax and Salary Packaging

Notwithstanding an opportunity to trick those around you with an April Fool's Day prank, today also marks the start of a new fringe benefits tax year. And just like you might tweak your income tax arrangements on July 1 to ensure you get a full year's benefit, the same applies to fringe benefits arrangements. A fringe benefit might be loosely described as the non-cash part of remuneration you receive for working for your employer.

Understanding Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT)

Significantly, the cost of providing these fringe benefits is taken off your pay before income tax is calculated. That means employees benefit because they get more bang for their buck. For example, someone taking a $1000 trip would normally pay for this with after-tax dollars. Under a salary packaging arrangement, the $1000 trip comes out before income tax is calculated, reducing the take-home pay reduction significantly. However, employers providing these perks will be hit with a fringe benefits tax of 47 percent on most fringe benefits provided, often making employees worse off due to the higher tax rate compared to their individual tax.

Costs and Complications

Accounting for FBT can be time-consuming and expensive, with most employers adopting a total-cost-of-employment calculation for staff. Independent financial planner Jacie Taylor highlights the hidden costs and complicated arrangements associated with setting up salary-packaging arrangements. However, in very limited circumstances, some employers will absorb the FBT cost, and for a special category of employers including charities and medical service providers, there are special FBT concessions available which can make salary-packaging arrangements worthwhile.

Exploring Exemptions and Benefits

Employees can still take advantage of very limited specific items that, if provided by an employer as part of an employment package, won't be subject to FBT. The most popular is salary-sacrificing pre-tax income to superannuation, ensuring the total amount contributed remains under the annual concessional contribution cap limit. Other FBT-free perks include smaller electronic items like laptops, phones, and tablets, provided they are used for work. Salary-packaging a car through an employer becomes complicated, and buying the car outright often proves to be the easiest and most financially effective option.

Understanding fringe benefits tax and its implications on salary packaging requires careful consideration of the costs, benefits, and