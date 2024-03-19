Maximizing Social Security: Why Waiting Until 70 Pays Off, Survey Reveals

Recent findings from a Schroders survey highlight a significant discrepancy between Americans' retirement strategies and the optimal timing for claiming Social Security benefits. Despite the potential for larger monthly checks, only 10% of non-retired Americans intend to delay their benefits until age 70. This decision is primarily driven by fears of Social Security insolvency and immediate financial needs.

Understanding the Impact of Delayed Benefits

Claiming Social Security benefits later can significantly increase the amount one receives monthly. For instance, benefits claimed at age 70 can be up to 76% higher than those claimed at the earliest eligible age of 62, after adjusting for inflation. This increase is due to the Social Security Administration's policy of adding 8% to one's benefits for each year delayed past the full retirement age up to age 70. Despite this, a majority of survey respondents, particularly those between ages 60 to 65, are planning to claim their benefits earlier, between ages 62 and 65.

Challenges and Considerations

The primary reason for early claiming, according to 44% of respondents, is the concern that Social Security may run out of funds. Other reasons include needing the money immediately and acting on advice to claim before age 70. However, experts argue that for many, especially those with limited assets, waiting could be more beneficial in the long run. Larry Kotlikoff, a professor of economics, emphasizes the substantial return on patience when it comes to Social Security, suggesting that while high earners may lose out the most by claiming early, the stakes are equally high for those with fewer assets.

Strategic Retirement Planning

While there are circumstances where claiming early may make sense, such as health issues that could shorten one's lifespan, delaying benefits could still be advantageous for securing higher benefits for a spouse. The challenge for many Americans lies in balancing the need for immediate income with the benefits of a potentially higher lifetime income through delayed Social Security benefits. Educating oneself on the various strategies and considering personal circumstances are crucial steps towards making an informed decision about when to claim Social Security benefits.

As the discussion around Social Security benefits continues, it's clear that making the most of one's retirement income requires careful planning and consideration of all available options. The decision of when to claim benefits is a significant one, with implications for financial security in later years. By examining the benefits of waiting and understanding the impact of early claiming, individuals can better navigate the complexities of retirement planning.