Maximize Your Tax Savings: Exemptions Under New and Old Regimes for FY 2023-24

For financial year 2023-24, the introduction of a new, minimal exemptions tax regime marks a significant shift in India's taxation landscape. Although the new regime reduces the number of exemptions available, it doesn't entirely eliminate opportunities for tax savings. This article delves into the exemptions that remain under both the new and old tax regimes, highlighting strategies for taxpayers to maximize their savings.

Understanding the New Tax Regime

The new tax regime, now the default system, simplifies the tax structure but eliminates about 70 tax exemptions previously available. Taxpayers have the option to switch back to the old regime to benefit from popular tax breaks, such as those under Section 80C, 80D, and 24B. However, certain exemptions remain under the new regime, including the employer's contribution to the employee's National Pension System (NPS), which is still deductible up to a certain percentage of the employee's salary.

Exemptions That Still Make the Cut

Despite the pared-down list of deductions under the new regime, taxpayers can still claim benefits on specific fronts. One such exemption is the interest deduction on home loans for rented properties, albeit with restrictions. Unlike the old regime, where the loss from house property could be set off against other income, the new regime does not allow such set-offs beyond the rental income. Additionally, tax benefits on leave encashment at resignation or retirement and the employer's contribution to the employee's EPF account remain intact under both regimes, providing avenues for tax savings.

Strategizing for Maximum Tax Savings

Choosing between the new and old tax regimes requires careful consideration of one's individual financial situation and tax-saving goals. For those looking to claim the maximum possible deductions, the old regime might be more beneficial, especially for homeowners and those with significant investments in tax-saving instruments. On the other hand, individuals with fewer deductions may find the simplicity and lower tax rates of the new regime more advantageous. Employers and employees should also consider restructuring salaries to maximize benefits like the NPS employer contribution exemption.

In navigating the complexities of the new tax landscape, taxpayers must stay informed and possibly consult tax professionals. By understanding the nuances of both regimes and the exemptions available, one can make strategic decisions that optimize tax savings for the financial year 2023-24 and beyond.