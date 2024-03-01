Maximize Your Savings: How Jenius Bank's APY Outperforms National Average

When it comes to deciding where to keep your money, there's one question you should always ask: How much interest will I be earning? According to the latest data from the FDIC, the average savings account pays just 0.46% annual percentage yield, or APY. You can do better. Much better.

Why Settle for Less When You Can Earn More?

You could be earning as much as APY on your savings -- that's more than 11 times the national average. So what bank does pay APY? When you open an account with Jenius Bank, you'll earn APY on your savings. That's 11 times the national average. There's no minimum-balance requirement when you save with Jenius Bank, and your deposits are insured by the FDIC up to $250,000. And Jenius Bank doesn't charge fees on its savings account, so you'll keep all your well-deserved earnings.

The Benefits of High-Yield Savings Accounts

It's not uncommon for the best rates on high-yield savings accounts to be offered by online banks like Jenius Bank, as they tend to have lower overhead expenses than their traditional brick-and-mortar counterparts. As long as you're comfortable banking strictly online, you can put your savings in this type of account, sit back and watch your earnings add up. When shopping for an account, always make sure the bank is FDIC insured. You'll also want to review key account issues such as initial deposit requirements, minimum balance requirements, and fees. Simply put, compound interest is your friend. It allows you to collect interest on the money you've saved, as well as the interest you've earned.

Comparing Jenius Bank to Traditional Savings

For example, if you deposited $5,000 in a Jenius Savings account, then didn't touch it for an entire year, you would have $5,263. This number would rise to $6,458 in five years and $8,340 in 10 years -- assuming the same initial deposit and a APY, compounded daily. A deposit of the same amount looks a little different with a traditional savings account, at an interest rate of 0.46%. After one year, you'll have $5,023, rising to $5,116,06 in five years and $5,234.82 after 10 years, assuming the same initial deposit and a 0.46% APY, compounded daily. As you can see, choosing a bank with competitive rates matters. At 11 times the national average, the APY currently offered by Jenius Bank presents an incredible earning opportunity.

Another benefit, if you decide to open a Jenius Savings account, you'll pay zero fees -- no fine print or misleading language involved. This means absolutely no fees for monthly maintenance, withdrawal, inactivity, overdraft, account opening, account closure or excessive transactions. Paying zero fees means you'll keep every cent of your earnings, as you should. Combined with a APY, relax in knowing you've chosen a spot for your money where it's able to work its hardest.

Jenius Bank is a division of SMBC MANUBANK. Member FDIC. Variable Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as of 2/13/2024 and subject to change at any time. The national average rate is accurate as of 2/20/2024 from the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products.