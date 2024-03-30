Maximize Your 2023 Tax Refund with State Tax Credits: A Guide to Saving Big

As tax season draws to a close, many are scrambling to file their returns, hoping to maximize their refunds. With the average tax refund issued by the IRS as of March 1 standing at $3,182, a notable 5.1% increase from the previous year, the urgency is palpable. However, as refund amounts historically dip by 13% between March and April, according to Barron's, taxpayers are keen on exploring every avenue for savings, including often-overlooked state tax credits.

Advertisment

Unlocking State Tax Credits

Unlike federal tax credits, state tax credits vary significantly across the U.S., offering unique opportunities for residents to reduce their tax liabilities. In California, for instance, taxpayers can benefit from the California Earned Income Tax Credit, potentially securing up to $3,529. Additional credits like the Young Child Tax Credit and the Foster Youth Tax Credit offer further rebates, emphasizing the state's commitment to supporting its residents. The aftermath of disasters also sees California providing free copies of previous tax returns to affected individuals, a gesture of solidarity and support.

State-Specific Opportunities

In <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/taxes/2024/03/30