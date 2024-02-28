Maximize Travel Rewards: Citi Custom Cash® Card Holders Can Earn Up to 9 Points Per Dollar

Travel enthusiasts with the Citi Custom Cash® Card now have a golden opportunity to significantly boost their rewards by booking through the Citi Travel portal, powered by Booking.com. This enhancement allows for an accumulation of up to 9 ThankYou Points per dollar on eligible travel expenses, marking a substantial increase in the card's reward potential.

Unlocking Enhanced Travel Rewards

By leveraging the Citi Travel portal, Citi Custom Cash® Card holders can earn an additional 4 ThankYou Points for every dollar spent on hotels, rental cars, and attractions. This is on top of the card’s existing rewards structure, which includes 5% cash back (equivalent to 5 ThankYou Points per dollar) on purchases in the cardholder's top eligible spending category each billing cycle, up to the first $500, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. For those whose top spending category is travel, this could mean earning up to 9 ThankYou Points per dollar on eligible travel expenses, up to the first $500 spent in a billing cycle.

Strategic Spending for Maximum Rewards

Cardholders with a penchant for travel can make the most out of this promotion by planning their travel expenses to align with their billing cycle, maximizing the rewards earned. However, it's important to note that if travel is not the cardholder’s top spending category for the billing cycle, they will earn at the rate of 5 ThankYou Points per dollar spent on travel booked through the portal, instead of 9. This makes strategic spending essential for those looking to maximize their rewards.

Comparative Advantage in the Credit Card Market

When compared to other credit cards in the market, the Citi Custom Cash® Card stands out for its flexible rewards program that automatically adjusts to the cardholder’s spending habits, particularly with this new travel booking feature. According to TIME Stamped, the card is competitive for its rewards rate and the ability to earn cash back in the form of ThankYou Points. The addition of up to 9 ThankYou Points per dollar on travel booked through the Citi Travel portal further enhances its appeal to frequent travellers.

With the travel industry continuing to rebound, the Citi Custom Cash® Card’s new travel rewards enhancement not only offers significant value to cardholders but also positions the card as a strong contender among travel rewards credit cards. It caters to both seasoned and casual travelers, encouraging spending in the travel category while providing a versatile rewards structure for other purchases.