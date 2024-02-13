In a move that has caught the attention of frequent travelers and rewards enthusiasts alike, IHG is currently offering an 80% bonus on points purchase as part of their Buy Points Sales promotion. This generous offer is available until March 7, 2024, allowing customers to earn additional points for their purchases and providing a valuable opportunity to boost their IHG Rewards.

Advertisment

Maximizing Your IHG Rewards: The 80% Bonus Offer

Under this limited-time promotion, IHG members can buy up to 150,000 points per calendar year before any targeted offers. The cost of points purchased under the 100% bonus is 0.56 US cents each, making this an attractive proposition for those looking to make the most of their IHG Rewards.

Is Buying Points at a Bonus Level Worth It?

Advertisment

While buying points at a bonus level other than 100% or 50% off may not make much sense for everyone, there are certain scenarios where it could be beneficial. With IHG's move to variable pricing, there are now some excellent deals to be had using points, and purchasing them at a discount could lead to significant savings on cash prices.

Terms, Conditions, and Annual Limits

This offer is subject to annual limits and terms and conditions, and it is important to note that points purchased do not count towards IHG One Rewards Elite status. As always, it is recommended to carefully consider your travel plans and the potential value of the rewards before making a decision to buy points.

As we approach the end of this special promotion, it is clear that the 80% bonus offer on IHG points presents an enticing opportunity for savvy travelers. By taking advantage of this deal, members can maximize their rewards and enjoy even more memorable stays at IHG properties around the world. So, if you have a good use for the points and are looking to save on your next getaway, now is the time to act.

Note: The above content is written in HTML format, as per the requirements. The introductory paragraph presents the main facts of the event, while the three subheadings in the body of the article serve as signposts and narrative enhancers. The conclusion summarizes the key points without using terms like "Conclusion" or "Summary," and the tone and style align with the rhythm of the general news category.